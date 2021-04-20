New York Prize Initiative Offers $85 Million to Enhance Clean Transportation

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says the New York Clean Transportation Prizes initiative has officially launched.

The program offers up to $85 million through three competitions for innovative global solutions to enhance clean transportation and mobility options and reduce harmful emissions across New York with a focus on underserved communities. The competitions – each run in two phases – include the Clean Neighborhoods Challenge, the Electric Mobility Challenge and the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge.

“Supporting pioneering clean transportation and mobility solutions is imperative in our fight against climate change and our goal of electrifying the transportation sector,” says Cuomo. “This initiative helps to leverage forward-thinking strategies and enables clean transportation options in all communities to fight inequality. The competing teams will advance their most transformative ideas to lower carbon emissions, improve air quality and create a lasting impact that benefits all New Yorkers.”

Applicants for the Clean Transportation Prizes competitions must register by July 22, to be eligible to submit proposals for the following competitions:

Clean Neighborhoods Challenge – Up to three $10 million grand prizes will be awarded to innovative projects that address air pollution reduction at scale in disadvantaged communities. The Clean Neighborhoods Challenge submission deadline is Aug. 24.

Electric Mobility Challenge – Up to three $7 million grand prizes will be awarded to projects that demonstrate innovative safe and convenient electric mobility options that help to solve disadvantaged community transportation needs. The Electric Mobility Challenge submission deadline is Aug. 25.

Electric Truck & Bus Challenge – Up to three $8 million grand prizes will be awarded to projects that demonstrate electrified solutions to the deployment of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles or their replacement through other electrified transportation modes. The Electric Truck & Bus Challenge submission deadline is Aug. 26.

“As we focus on our economic recovery for the post-pandemic future we must confront the effects of climate change that threaten our communities,” says New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “The Clean Transportation Prizes Initiative will bring together the brightest minds to boost clean energy and reduce air pollution in disadvantaged communities and is an example of New York’s commitment to building a greener, more resilient future.”

To learn more about the three competitions, register for webinars or submit a proposal, click here.

