New Signage Leads Connecticut Motorists to Alternative Fuel Corridors

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) say motorists on Connecticut’s interstate highways (I-84, I-91, I-95 and I-395) will now see new signage posted to identify the state’s alternative fuel corridors (AFCs).

The new signs delineate the start and end points of the federally-designated corridors and will promote public awareness of the availability of alternative fuel options in proximity to the corridors. The AFC designations are part of a national network of corridors that support alternative fueling infrastructure.

“Designating Connecticut’s network of AFCs is another meaningful step forward into our carbon emissions-free future,” says Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “More than a sign that Connecticut is headed in the right direction on climate action, these designated corridors are laying the groundwork for easy access to clean alternative fuels. With more certainty and reliability in alternative fueling options, we can grow the electric car market right here in Connecticut and beyond.”

The new signs are designed to increase travelers’ awareness of alternative fuels along the corridors. Drivers are encouraged to use the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuel Station Locator to pinpoint specific fueling locations along the routes.

CTDOT is working with DEEP to coordinate state efforts that support the use of alternative fuels, as well as participating in several New England initiatives to improve alternative fuel vehicle travel by promoting low carbon, zero-emission transportation options, addressing barriers such as range anxiety, integrating alternative fuels into transportation planning efforts and highlighting public interest and awareness of alternative fuel availability.

To access a full list of Connecticut’s designated alternative fuels and fueling locations, click here.