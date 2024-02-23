New Jersey Utility Board Reopens Electric Vehicle, Charger Grant Programs

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has reopened the application period for three grant programs aimed at increasing electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state and electrifying government fleet vehicles. Applications officially opened Thursday, February 22, for the Fiscal Year 2024 Electric Vehicle Tourism, Multi Unit Dwelling (MUD) and Clean Fleet programs.

“New Jersey’s EV initiative is a national model for creating an electric vehicle ecosystem,” says Christine Guhl-Sadovy, NJBPU president. “Our suite of programs makes EV charging more accessible throughout the state, whether at popular tourist destinations or in our cities where residents often lack charging options. Increasing the number of EVs on New Jersey’s roads helps reduce emissions, which not only creates a healthier environment, but healthier communities, too.”

BPU’s EV Tourism program provides funding for public EV chargers at tourist destinations around the state, encouraging residents and out-of-state travelers to choose New Jersey to charge up and unwind at one of the state’s many destinations. Applications for the FY2024 program will be accepted until May 30, 2024.

The Clean Fleet Electric Vehicle Program provides grants for government and non-profit entities for the purchase of EVs and EV chargers for both public and fleet use. Eligible entities include local schools, municipalities, state agencies or boards, state commissions, state universities, community colleges, county government and county authorities. Applications are accepted until funds are expended.

The MUD Charger Incentive Program was designed to encourage owners and operators of multi-unit dwellings to provide EV chargers for residents and visitors. Eligible multi-unit dwellings are apartments, condominiums or mixed residential locations that feature a minimum of five units and have dedicated off-street parking. Applications are accepted until funds are expended.

In FY2023, NJBPU awarded more than $12.7 million in grants from the three programs. Over 100 awardees at 405 locations throughout the state — nearly 38% of which are in overburdened municipalities — expanded public charger access for current and prospective electric vehicle buyers.

For FY2024, the NJBPU has budgeted $8 million for the EV Tourism program, $12 million for the Clean Fleet program and $15 million for the MUD program. This round also features a new, easy-to-use online application. The Clean Fleet and MUD programs will be administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE). The competitive application process for EV Tourism will now use the System for Administering Grants Electronically (SAGE) system.

Links to the applications and program descriptions can be found at www.njcleanenergy.com/ev.