New Hexagon Purus Manufacturing Site Focuses on Hydrogen Cylinders

Hexagon Purus has opened its new 60,000 square-foot manufacturing facility for hydrogen Type 4 composite cylinders in Westminster, Md., supporting the annual production of up to 10,000 cylinders for heavy-duty vehicle applications.

“We are currently providing hydrogen storage solutions for several heavy-duty trucking and transit bus OEMs, such as Nikola, Hino and New Flyer, that demand the highest standards, explains Dr. Michael Kleschinski, EVP at Hexagon Purus. “This site will serve a dual role, not only as a top-of-the-line production site but also a technical center of excellence, providing engineering, research and development for Hexagon Purus Group.”

As part of the group’s overall capacity expansion program, Hexagon Purus is relocating its current operation in Taneytown, Md., where it has been based since 2003. The Taneytown facility produces 1,200 cylinders annually and employs 50 people.

“Deciding on the site for this world class facility was an easy choice: Maryland continues to evolve and grow, allowing us to attract top talent in all areas of our organization,” adds Jim Harris, managing director at Hexagon Purus in Westminster.

As hydrogen continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, over $70 billion in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments, 500 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date, and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world’s energy needs by 2050, the company says.