New Flyer Receives Its Largest Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Electric Bus Order

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of bus and coach manufacturer NFI Group Inc., has received a new firm order for 108 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE FC 40-foot transit buses from San Mateo County Transit (SamTrans), marking the largest single fuel cell bus order in New Flyer’s history.

The contract for 108 buses was added to New Flyer’s backlog in the second quarter of 2024, with firm orders placed over the second and third quarters.

SamTrans provides transportation services in San Mateo County, extending its reach to San Francisco and Palo Alto, California, delivering close to nine million bus rides across a network of 74 bus routes.

This investment in fuel cell-electric buses is made possible through combined funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) vouchers, and local funds.

These hydrogen buses will replace SamTrans’ diesel buses and support the agency’s transition to a zero-emission fleet to meet sustainability targets defined by the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation, requiring agencies to transition bus fleets to 100% zero-emission by 2040. This purchase will also help SamTrans to meet the U.S. greenhouse gas emissions targets of 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

“Our partnership with SamTrans spans nearly 35 years,” says Chris Stoddart, president, North American Bus and Coach at NFI. “During that time, New Flyer has delivered more than 175 buses, 27 of which were zero-emission. The technology advancements included in this next-generation vehicle will drive a high level of performance while delivering a reduction in environmental impact and improvements to air quality for the community.”

“Our zero-emission fleet demonstrates SamTrans’ commitment toward reducing the impact of transportation on air quality and our climate by reducing greenhouse gases in our communities, which further supports our mission to provide safe, equitable and sustainable transportation for our riders,” adds Tasha Bartholomew, communications manager at SamTrans.