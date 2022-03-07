New Flyer Incorporates Hexagon Purus’ Hydrogen Cylinders into Xcelsior Buses

Hexagon Purus has been selected as a partner for the second year in a row by New Flyer of America Inc. and New Flyer Canada ULC (collectively New Flyer). Hexagon Purus will supply high-pressure hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE H2 hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses in 2022. Total contract value is approximately $2 million.

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2 is equipped with Hexagon Purus’ lightweight Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders, enabling a driving range of up to 350 miles on a single refueling.

“With over 50 years of experience manufacturing zero-emission transit buses, our Xcelsior CHARGE H2 bus is a game changer for North American operators,” says Ben Wood, vice president of supply management at New Flyer. “Not only does it reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it also delivers extended range, fast fill times, and no reduction in performance from beginning to end of life. Hexagon Purus is helping us in our efforts to transition North American mobility toward a more sustainable future.”

Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen cylinders are part of a global product line of hydrogen cylinders for the medium and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicle market. Certified for use in North America and Europe, the cylinders store hydrogen at 350 bar and are specially designed for use by fuel cell buses. The cylinders are manufactured at Hexagon Purus’ North American production facility in Maryland.

“New Flyer and Hexagon Purus share a common vision and purpose: to drive the energy transition and accelerate the adoption of clean transportation,” comments Jim Harris, vice president of LDC North America operations for Hexagon Purus. “The zero-emission momentum created by New Flyer is undeniable. Hexagon Purus and New Flyer have been working together since 2015. We are proud to enable the company’s long-range hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses and we look forward to continuing to support the expansion of New Flyer’s carbon-free footprint in North America.”

Delivery of the high-pressure hydrogen tanks to New Flyer will commence in Q1 2022.