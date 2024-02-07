New Flyer Again Selects Hexagon Purus as Hydrogen Cylinder Supplier

For the fourth consecutive year, Hexagon Purus, a manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has been selected as supplier of hydrogen cylinders by New Flyer, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., an independent global manufacturer of bus and coach solutions. New Flyer delivers low- and zero-emission heavy-duty transit buses to customers across the United States and Canada.

Hexagon Purus will continue to provide its Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s next-generation, zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC, which enables a driving range of 370-plus miles/600 km on a single refueling. The total value of this contract is estimated to be approximately $4 million.

Production of the Type 4, Buy America-compliant hydrogen storage cylinders will take place at Hexagon Purus’ facility in Westminster, Md. Since 2020, Hexagon Purus has delivered hydrogen cylinders for well over 100 New Flyer hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses.

“New Flyer is leading the transition to zero-emission mobility in North American cities with clean, and sustainable mobility solutions that enable reduced greenhouse gas emissions,” says David White, executive vice president, Supply Management, NFI. “Hexagon Purus has been a long-term partner, and we are pleased to continue working with them to offer the most innovative and advanced hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses in Canada and the United States.”

“Transport accounts for around 20 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and hydrogen can play an important role in cleaning up this sector,” says Michael Kleschinski, executive vice president, Hydrogen Mobility & Infrastructure. “We are proud to be part of New Flyer’s effort in decarbonizing transit bus operations in North America. We have delivered hydrogen cylinders for New Flyer transit buses for four years, and each year our contract size has grown, highlighting our strong relationship with the customer. We have a strong market position now with both U.S. and European bus OEMs.”