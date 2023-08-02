New EPA Funding Available for Clean Transportation Projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the availability of $115 million in grant funding for projects designed to reduce diesel emissions, especially from fleets operating at goods-movement facilities in areas designated as having poor air quality.

Under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant funding competition, EPA anticipates making four to 10 awards in each of EPA’s 10 regions to eligible applicants.

EPA is soliciting applications to request funding to upgrade or replace older diesel-powered buses, trucks, marine engines, locomotives and non-road equipment with newer, cleaner technologies.

The grant funding opportunity is open until December 1. More information, including applicant eligibility and regional funding breakdowns, can be found at the DERA website.

