Nevada Transportation Commission Contracts for More Than 100 New Flyer CNG Buses

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has awarded NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary a new contract for 30 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses (60 equivalent units or EUs), with options to purchase up to 100 additional buses (200 EUs). RTC has since exercised 32 options (64 EUs). The new five-year contract is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds.

RTC is a regional entity overseeing public transportation, traffic management, and roadway design and construction funding for Southern Nevada. Its public transit system delivers over 56 million annual passenger rides in the greater Las Vegas Valley.

“This new order with future potential option orders for up to 100 additional high-capacity CNG buses demonstrates RTC’s commitment to more sustainable and efficient transportation, and provides a transition point toward zero-emission mobility,” says Paul Soubry, NFI’s president and CEO. “With over 13,000 CNG buses on the roads across North America, NFI is a CNG technology leader in mass mobility.”

The new CNG buses will replace end-of-life diesel vehicles with cleaner, more efficient, low-emission mobility options, and deliver on RTC’s Access 2040 Regional Transportation Plan, focused on improving air quality and enhancing multimodal connectivity.

“For nearly 25 years, New Flyer has supported RTC with over 760 buses, more than half of which are CNG propulsion,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “These new buses emit 90% less nitrogen oxide compared to traditional propulsion, and immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to more breathable air in the Las Vegas Valley.”