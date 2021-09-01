Navistar Debuts New Electric International eMV Truck Series

Navistar has launched the new fully electric International eMV Series trucks, building it to the same rigorous standards as the diesel International MV Series truck. The International eMV is available in four different wheelbase options – 217″, 236″, 254″ and 272″ – and features the Diamond Logic electrical system as standard equipment.

The eMV’s battery electric motor provides peak power of over 335 HP or 250 kW, with continuous power of 215 HP or 160 kW. The eMV has a 210 kW capacity high voltage battery that provides a 135-mile range when fully charged. Batteries are packages between the frame rails for additional protection and under warranty for five years or 100,000 miles. The eMV is also equipped with three levels of regenerative braking, allowing the vehicle to collect kinetic energy from braking and store it in the battery for use. To ensure the driver has complete awareness of the eMV’s operational status, a state-of-the-art digital instrument cluster includes information on propulsion and regenerative load, state of charge indicator, and regenerative braking indicator.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to build an all-electric medium-duty vehicle solution that offers our customers all the environmental benefits of a zero emissions vehicle, while delivering the capabilities of a traditional medium-duty truck to help you take care of business,” says Debbie Shust, vice president of medium-duty truck for Navistar. “Rolling off our production lines now, we are proud to offer the International eMV complete with inclusive consultation services provided by our specialized NEXT eMobility Solutions team to ensure seamless integration of electric vehicles into customer fleets.”

The International eMV also offers both AC and DC charging capabilities as standard equipment to allow customers to choose the best option for their fleets. The recommended Level 2 AC charging station is suitable for overnight charging and provides roughly 19.2 kW of power. The DC fast charge station option provides up to 125 kWh of power. The fast charge station also has the capability to provide multiple power options. At its highest kWh input, it can provide a full charge to the eMV in under two hours.

In addition to the dealer network and support that International has provided, NEXT eMobility Solutions acts as a resource for customers, providing all-inclusive zero emissions education and assistance beginning at buyer consultation and continuing through vehicle end of life. NEXT provides support throughout the entire fleet electrification process including vehicle charging complexities like requirements for proper charging, suitable infrastructure partners, charging installations and collaborations with local power companies to ensure adequate power is available for vehicle charging.