Natural Gas Vehicle Institute Expands Beyond Natural Gas

The Natural Gas Vehicle Institute (NGVi), an ASE-accredited training provider, is launching the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi).

AFVi will offer training courses to drivers, vehicle technicians and fueling station personnel involved with light-, medium- and heavy-duty fleets that operate hydrogen, propane and electric vehicles.

“While we’ve spent the better part of 30 years specializing in natural gas vehicle and fueling training, we recognize that many fleets are embracing other fuels in an effort to diversify. We’re ready to transition from an ASE-accredited training organization with subject matter expertise solely in natural gas to a world-class training organization in all alternative fuels,” says Annalloyd Thomason, NGVi’s vice president and general manager.

Thomason notes that the organization is in the midst of developing training content for “virtually every alternative fuel.”

“We don’t take this responsibility lightly, and we will dedicate the time and effort to ensure that our new courses are up to the standard that others expect,” she says.