NAFA Launches ESG Reporting Resource for Fleet Professionals

NAFA Fleet Management Association, a fleet industry membership association, says it has a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting offering for the fleet community.

Designed and vetted by fuel and fleet leaders specifically for fleet operations, this ESG reporting application allows fleet professionals to calculate and track their emissions and emissions reductions.

“As the demand for ESG planning and reporting continues to grow, fleet professionals need resources that can help them efficiently and effectively calculate everything from emissions to cost savings,” says Mike Camnetar, CAFM, NAFA board president. “ESG will play a critical role in the future of our industry, which is why NAFA is excited to bring this new technology offering to our valued members and community.”

Designed by ESG integrity, a program developed by the Fuels Institute, the ESGi application allows fleet managers to confidently track and share their organization’s fleet operations ESG metrics. Through this new ESGi application, fleet professionals will be able to:

Understand the impacts of ESG initiatives and create greater value for their organization.

Collect, compute and report ESG metrics using emissions data through automated ESG reporting.

Confidently track and share their organization’s fleet operations ESG metrics with exportable ready-to-use reports.

Set goals to improve and set metrics.

Discover what ESG scoring bodies are looking for.

Receive significant cost savings on ESG reporting.

Research has shown that investment in ESG initiatives can create greater value and contribute a positive return on investment for companies. ESG reporting is quickly moving from a voluntary corporate PR tool to a regulated B2B prerequisite.

It consists of non-financial factors, such as carbon emissions, that organizations, including fleets, are increasingly expected to report data on. As ESG initiatives continue to create greater value for organizations, it is becoming more important for fleet managers to track and calculate fleet emissions and emissions reductions.

Successful ESG programs can result in top-line growth, cost reductions, reduced regulatory and legal interventions, increased productivity, asset optimization, and enhanced operational performance. ESG reporting can help limit financial risk, improve an organization’s access to capital, and reduce operating expenses.

NAFA members will receive access to the ESGi application at a reduced license fee.