Nacelle Solutions, U.S. Gain Complete Two Wisconsin RNG Facilities

Nacelle Solutions says two renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in Wisconsin – S&S Jerseyland Dairy in Sturgeon Bay and Dallmann East River Dairy in Brillion – have been completed and recently begun operations. Nacelle will own, operate and maintain the RNG processing equipment under a long-term service contract for U.S. Gain.

Nacelle Solutions, a provider of gas conditioning technologies and service for the energy and biogas industries, partnered with U.S. Gain, a company that specializes in the development and distribution of RNG for the transportation and thermal energy markets, on both projects. The S&S and Dallmann facilities are the second and third completed projects from the Nacelle and U.S. Gain partnership.

Nacelle led the design, engineering, construction and commissioning of both facilities. Projects like these typically take 12 to 18 months to bring online – these projects were completed in eight months despite environmental variables and other challenges. This was due in large part to the company’s decades of experience in gas processing and utilization of an experienced and reliable vendor base.

“Completing a project like this in just eight months, especially during a global pandemic, shows how committed and focused our team is,” says Gov Graney, co-founder of Nacelle Solutions. “We’re exceptionally proud of how efficient and streamlined this process is becoming – and it will only continue to improve.”

Nacelle’s equipment utilizes a variety of technologies to safely transform biogas into clean low-carbon fuel, meet pipeline specifications and compress the fuel for U.S. Gain to transport and dispense it for use by many organizations. This streamlined process enables reliable speed to market and maximization of methane recovery. Nacelle’s equipment produces up to 99.5% pure RNG.

In addition, the S&S Jerseyland Dairy facility recently obtained project certification from the California Air Resources Board and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Photo: A Nacelle employee oversees operations at the S&S Jerseyland Dairy facility