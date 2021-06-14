Momentum Fuel Technologies Expands CNG Fuel System Offerings

Momentum Fuel Technologies is now offering its compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system in smaller-diameter side-mount 32 and 55 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) systems.

Momentum says its smaller-diameter system is integrated on the frame rail of the truck, so it provides customers with best-in-class ground clearance – beneficial for construction and vocational customers – while still offering fuel capacity comparable to other systems.

The smaller-diameter side-mount system can be installed on any brand of chassis with any of the major brands of mixer bodies. The new system was designed and built based on Momentum’s existing platform, with the same components, plumbing, mounting arms, torsion beams for protection and color-coded fuel lines for safety. Momentum systems also come equipped with neck-mounted cylinders manufactured by Luxfer.

“With this new system, customers can expect the quality, durability and safety Momentum is known for, now with substantially more ground clearance, which is especially important to vocational customers spending a great deal of time off-road,” says Mike Zimmerman, general manager at Momentum. “Many of Momentum’s technological features focus on driver confidence, and now with the higher clearance of our new side-mount system, mixer customers can consider CNG trucks more than ever before.”

With a focus on safety, the fuel system includes an alloy steel endplate and multiple aluminum extrusions to protect the cylinder. The smaller-diameter side-mount systems can be integrated with Momentum’s fuel management module for faster installation, requiring less frame space.

Momentum says it offers support from design and manufacturing to sales and ongoing service through its nationwide dealer support network. Momentum’s GreenLync 2.0 enhanced electronics communication system uses proprietary technologies to provide valuable real-time information to drivers, fleet managers and technicians to effectively manage, diagnose and service CNG vehicles