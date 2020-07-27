Midwest City Adds CNG Waste Collection Truck to Fleet

Midwest City, Okla., has added a new waste collection truck powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) to its fleet.

A grant from the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) assisted with the cost of outfitting the new truck with the CNG system and tanks.

“CNG benefits us in that it is a lower-cost fuel and it is better for the environment,” says Paul Streets, director of public works.

“We appreciate the support of ACOG as we work to improve air quality in our community as well as throughout central Oklahoma,” he adds.

ACOG’s Public Fleet Conversion Grants program allows eligible entities to access federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program funds on a competitive basis in order to implement clean fuel projects.

The grant for $55,400 is aimed at reducing emissions that cause ozone pollution. According to ACOG, the reduction in pollutants can lead to positive public health outcomes for central Oklahoma.

The total cost of the new waste collection truck – with the CNG system and tanks – was $332,025.

Photo: Midwest City’s CNG waste collection truck