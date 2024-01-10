Low Carbon Fuels Coalition Names Executive Director

The Low Carbon Fuels Coalition (LCFC), an organization that advocates for an all-of-the-above approach to decarbonize the transportation sector, has appointed Robin Vercruse as its new executive director.

“I am proud to pass the helm of the LCFC to Robin,” says Graham Noyes, the executive director for the past nine years. “She brings to the role all of the knowledge, skills, capabilities and dedication it warrants.”

Vercruse has spent over 12 years in decision-making roles focused on transportation and fuels policy. She previously was the policy director of LCFC and began working on these issues at the Fuel Freedom Foundation, as vice president of policy and environment. Robin has a master’s degree in environmental science and management from the Bren School of UC Santa Barbara.

“I am thrilled to be assuming the executive director position at this exciting time,” says Vercruse. “2024 is a pivotal year for building on the success of the coalition to expand the map of clean fuel standard policies across the country. I am a passionate advocate for market-based and technology-neutral policy solutions, which are a triple win for climate and air quality, economic development and consumers.”

Vercruse has pledged to continue the LCFC’s policy wins over the past decade, including vibrant clean fuel standards in California, Oregon and Washington, and new campaigns in New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Massachusetts.

“Robin’s experience and enthusiasm will allow her to easily step into the role of Executive Director,” adds Lindsay Fitzgerald, vice president of government relations for Gevo Inc. and chair of the board of LCFC. “This is an exciting time for the coalition, and she will be a strong leader as we continue to push our clean fuels agenda forward.”