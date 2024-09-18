Lorient Agglomeration Chooses IVECO for Its Hydrogen Bus Fleet

Lorient Agglomeration, a local government office in Lorient, France, has contracted with IVECO BUS for the supply of the first five zero-emission hydrogen GX 337 H2 buses, in the LINIUM BRT version, which will join the IziLo transport network in the second half of 2025. A total of 19 buses will be supplied for progressive commissioning by 2025.

“Lorient Agglomeration is taking an important step in the deployment of its integrated green hydrogen ecosystem, covering everything from production to buses, including R&D and training,” says Fabrice Loher, president of Lorient Agglomeration and mayor of Lorient. “The order for these first five vehicles, scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2025, will make Lorient Agglomeration the first region in Brittany to acquire zero-emission hydrogen buses. Lorient Agglomeration is taking a decisive step toward decarbonizing its IziLo transport network. This is a crucial stage in the ecological transition of our region.”

“We are delighted to have been selected by Lorient Agglomeration to support them in their deployment of hydrogen buses,” adds Giorgio Zino, head of IVECO BUS Europe Commercial Operations. “With its high level of performance, our GX 337 H2 LINIUM BRT will fully meet the challenges of decarbonized mobility. With this new reference in France, the IVECO BUS confirms its major role in the deployment of zero-emission mobility solutions.”

This bus model, combining a 100-kW Hyundai fuel cell powered by four tanks with a 69-kWh FPT Industrial battery pack, will provide the IziLo network an efficient solution, reducing hydrogen consumption by 15% to 20% compared with market standards, optimizing thermal comfort and providing a range of up to 450 km.

With a modern and aerodynamic design suited to the urban environment, the bus also offers an inclusive interior layout with three dedicated spaces for passengers with reduced mobility.

In 2023, Lorient Agglomeration launched the construction of a slow renewable hydrogen distribution station. Equipped with 19 charging points, this slow-charge station will supply the buses. Once commissioning is completed, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025 in coordination with the arrival of the buses, it will take only four hours to recharge the vehicles’ tanks without any human intervention. This entire project (buses and station) is co-financed by the French government via an ADEME (Agence de la Transition Energétique) call for projects.