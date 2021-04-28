Loop Energy Secures Fuel Cell Module Order for Chinese Transit Bus Fleet

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, has received and fulfilled an order for 10 units of the company’s eFlow fuel cell modules from Beijing IN-Power for integration by Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group in Nanjing, China.

The shipment marks the second phase of a previously announced memorandum of understanding between the Lishui Economic Development Zone of Nanjing and Beijing IN-Power – Loop Energy’s China-based joint venture partner supplying the fuel cell engines.

“We are excited to proceed to the next stage of this project with Loop Energy and Skywell, a project that leverages Loop’s fuel cell modules and InPower’s DC-DC unit for commercial vehicle applications in China,” says John Zhang, founder and president of IN-Power. “IN-Power and Loop will continue to provide Skywell with engine technology to progress their production of hydrogen-electric vehicles and look forward to seeing their advancement in the alternative energy space.”

Loop Energy says the second phase of the agreement is a direct result of a successful initial testing period. It marks a meaningful step toward Lishui reaching their objective of deploying a 300-vehicle fleet powered by hydrogen in Nanjing. This is key in complying with China’s National Fuel Consumption Standard – a mandate required for all new commercial heavy-duty vehicles sold in China – and proving the viability of hydrogen-electric energy in the bus industry.

Skywell’s newly released model NJ6106FCEV 10.5 m long bus is manufactured by the company’s subsidiary Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co. Ltd. The vehicle is equipped with a heavy-duty 50 kW fuel cell engine and has a range of 450 kilometers with Loop Energy’s signature high fuel efficiency eFlow technology. Skywell received index approval from China’s Ministry of Industry & Information Technology (MIIT) for a zero-emission public transportation bus powered by Loop Energy’s fuel cell engines in 2020.

Photo: Loop Energy’s eFlow fuel cell technology