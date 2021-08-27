Liverpool Orders 20 Double Decker Hydrogen Buses from NFI

NFI Group Inc.’s Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) subsidiary has been selected by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as the supplier for 20 zero-emission hydrogen double deck buses following a competitive tendering process in the UK. This is the first order for ADL’s H2.0 second-generation hydrogen double deck bus, or ADL Enviro400FCEV.

The 20 ADL Enviro400FCEV buses are being directly purchased through the Liverpool City Region’s Transforming Cities Fund and will be owned by the people of the City Region. The buses will initially serve the city region’s busiest route, the 10A between St. Helens and Liverpool city center.

The Enviro400FCEV has been developed on the next-generation H2.0 platform and will be powered by a Ballard fuel cell power module through the efficient Voith Electrical Drive System.

“It is an honor to support the Liverpool City Region’s ‘Vision for Bus’ program and its evolution to net zero carbon,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “NFI and ADL have a history of innovation, and the next generation H2.0 is a showcase of our continued focus on developing the world’s best buses that incorporate clean, connected technology to drive sustainable transportation.”

“With its investment in this new fleet of hydrogen buses, the Combined Authority has chosen the latest in clean technology for the Liverpool City Region,” says Paul Davies, ADL’s president and managing director. “We are delighted they have put their confidence in ADL to deliver their green agenda. Our next generation H2.0 platform builds on 25 years of experience in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Designed and built in Britain, these buses will help to secure skilled jobs and apprenticeships across the bus manufacturing industry which is hugely important as we continue the decarbonization journey.”