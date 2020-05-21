Lightning Systems Receives bp Reaccreditation

Lightning Systems, a developer of zero-emission powertrains, has received reaccreditation under bp’s Advancing Low Carbon (ALC) program.

The ALC program was created by bp to encourage bp and its partners to identify lower carbon opportunities. Activities within the program include everything from low carbon products to global research initiatives to partnerships with startups developing new technologies.

“bp’s Advancing Low Carbon program encourages every part of bp to pursue lower carbon opportunities, which includes investments in low carbon technologies,” says Heath Morrison, ventures principal at bp and a board director at Lightning Systems.

“This accreditation recognizes Lightning’s commitment to deliver better carbon outcomes by driving fleet efficiency through their commercial vehicle powertrains,” adds Morrison.

bp became an investor in Lightning Systems in 2014. To be considered for accreditation, Lightning had to meet the program’s criteria and requirements. Activities within the program undergo a review of their application by a team of experts, review by an external advisory panel and the program is assured by a third party, Deloitte LLP.

The impact that activities accredited by the ALC program have had on emission reductions is notable. bp estimates that 64 million tons of CO2 equivalent have been saved or offset through activities delivered by bp, and 5.4 million tons through activities delivered by bp partners since the program began in 2017.

Photo: Lightning Systems’ GM 6500XD electric Class 6 truck is zero-emission on the road