LA County Sanitation Awards RNG Supply Agreement to U.S. Gain for Fleet Vehicles

U.S. Gain has entered into a supply agreement, through a competitive bid process, with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (LACSD). U.S. Gain will provide renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel LACSD-owned fleet vehicles at two maintenance yards.

As part of their sustainability goals, LACSD received a Carl Moyer Program grant in partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and South Coast Air Quality Management District to work toward guidelines for reduced air pollution. As a part of the grant, LACSD solicited proposals to help support their emissions-reduction goal, improve fleet operations and find alternative solutions for fleet fueling.

“The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts are very appreciative of the Carl Moyer grants received from the South Coast Air Quality Management District,” says Dave Bolderoff, LACSD’s fleet manager. “These grants have helped our agency replace older vehicles and engines with newer, cleaner-burning equipment and install alternative fuel infrastructure, thus helping us further fulfill our mission of protecting public health and the environment.”

A condition of this grant was finding a supplier that had RNG ready within a short time frame. U.S. Gain’s ability to supply fuel immediately was a differentiator.

“Demand for RNG continues to skyrocket within the California transportation market, serving as an affordable, clean solution that supports immediate emission reduction goals,” states Scott Hanstedt, U.S. Gain’s director of sales. “Our vertical integration and ability for expedited turnaround allowed us to act quickly and provide RNG on day one to comply with the grant requirements.”