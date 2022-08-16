John Smith Managing Development Efforts for U.S. Gain

U.S. Gain, an alternative fuel and renewable energy development and distribution company, has named John E. Smith as business development manager for Midwest and Northeast territories. He will help transportation fleets evaluate their fueling options, build out transition plans, and identify or construct fueling or charging locations along their routes. He will be the liaison for the fueling needs of shippers and carriers in medium- and heavy-duty fleet applications.

“Specific to shippers, we’re seeing an increased interest in developing their national alternative fuel footprint as sustainability prioritization heightens,” notes Scott Hanstedt, vice president of business development for U.S. Gain. “The addition of this role enables us to continue supporting fleets in these regions early on in their transitions – connecting them with the resources and perspective needed from the start.”

Smith’s tenure in the transportation industry began at Comdata, where he managed a portfolio of fueling optimization technology and helped fleets track and optimize their fuel spend. After seven years, Smith made a strategic move to Breakthrough Fuel, where he became their director of energy solutions. In this role, he worked directly with shippers and carriers to reduce, manage, and optimize fuel purchases. During his time at Breakthrough, Smith played an integral role in helping U.S. Gain’s first compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station come online in Menomonie, Wis.

Most recently, Smith held various roles at J. J. Keller & Associates Inc., where he focused on regulatory compliance. For eight years, Smith led their business development team – working closely with fleets and handling their DOT safety and compliance needs.

“Throughout my career, I’ve developed a unique perspective of the transportation industry, and am looking forward to leveraging that information to help shippers and carriers reduce their carbon footprint,” shares Smith. “I’m excited to join the U.S. Gain team – expanding our customer base and guiding more fleets along their unique energy transitions.”

“As our business model continues to expand in services offered and regions served, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome John to our team,” comments Mike Koel, U.S. Gain’s president. “In these regions where alternative fuel doesn’t have as prominent of a presence, we want fleets to know they don’t have to embark on this journey alone, nor do they have to have all the answers. That’s where U.S. Gain and John come in – positioned to be their resource, partner and advisor.”