ITM Power Establishes ITM Motive, Appoints Managing Director

ITM Power, an energy storage and clean fuel company, has appointed Duncan Yellen managing director of ITM Motive, the division of ITM Power responsible for the U.K. build, own and operate portfolio of hydrogen refueling stations.

ITM Motive will be established as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary for the management of the company’s refueling assets.

Yellen has had a 30-year career in the energy and environmental sector. Prior to joining ITM Motive, Duncan most recently worked at Storengy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engie, where he was responsible for identifying new business streams and successfully developed its business strategy in green gases, CNG and geothermal.

On establishment, ITM Motive will own and operate a network of eight publicly accessible hydrogen refueling stations, which will expand to 11 by the end of the year. Each incorporates an ITM Power electrolyzer and a Linde IC90 compression, storage and dispensing system. ITM Power has successfully sourced both U.K. and EU funding to support the build and deployment costs, and developed a siting agreement with Shell for deployment on their forecourts in the U.K. The company has demonstrated (in close collaboration with Linde) a station availability of 98% which is encouraging further fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) roll out in the U.K.

ITM Motive’s sites in the U.K. continue to be operational as part of the essential services provided during the current lockdown, refueling vehicles for the Metropolitan Police and Green Tomato cars.

“This is an exciting role with a company at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution. The U.K. has the opportunity to become one of the first countries to transition to zero-carbon energy and fuel. Transport needs to decarbonize and I look forward to helping cement ITM Power’s position in this change,” says Yellen.

Photo: Duncan Yellen