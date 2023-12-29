Iowa Taking Applications to Fund EV Charging Along Interstate Corridors

Finding a charging station for an electric vehicle in Iowa should get easier as the Iowa Department of Transportation and its partners have released a Notice of Funding Opportunity for EV charging infrastructure along interstate alternative fuel corridors.

The process will be used to disburse Iowa’s share of federal funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program, supporting the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure within Iowa. This financing round is intended to fund reliable fast-charging infrastructure to enable long-distance travel. The NEVI Program Formula funds provide money to support the strategic deployment of electric charging infrastructure nationwide.

“Releasing this funding opportunity is a key milestone for Iowa DOT,” says Garrett Pedersen, Iowa DOT Systems Planning Bureau director. “This is a critical step toward awarding money and getting additional electric vehicle chargers in the ground.”

EV registration continues to grow in the state. As of June 2023, more than 12,800 EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs were registered within Iowa. There is at least one electric or plug-in hybrid EV registered in each county.

Information about this funding opportunity is available on the Iowa DOT’s website. Applications are due on March 13, 2024, with notice of awards anticipated approximately 120 days later. Applicants can submit questions to Iowa DOT at any time until Feb. 2, 2024. Questions and answers will be posted weekly.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Energy Office provided strategic insight on the draft notice of funding opportunity and related documents, as it aligns with the objectives of the Iowa Energy Plan to develop energy-efficient transportation solutions.

More information about the notice of funding opportunity and charging of EVs in Iowa can be found on Iowa DOT’s EV plan website.

Questions about the funding opportunity can be directed to iowanevi.nofo@iowadot.us. For details on the NEVI Program, go to https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/environment/nevi/.