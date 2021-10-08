Intersect Power, Electric Hydrogen Advance Use of Green Hydrogen

Intersect Power, a clean energy company focused on low-carbon solutions retail and wholesale energy customers, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Electric Hydrogen, an electrolyzer manufacturer led by a team of energy transition veterans from First Solar and Tesla, to advance green hydrogen production infrastructure.

The MOU provides a framework for the companies to collaborate on the application of Electric Hydrogen’s proprietary proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis system in Intersect’s renewable powered hydrogen projects, and to work towards a definitive supply agreement by the first half of 2022.

“Intersect Power was founded around a couple of core questions, one of which was, what happens when clean energy is so cheap that it doesn’t make sense to put it all on the grid? This question has led us to our current view that clean electricity is the nexus of deep decarbonization,” says Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power. “High-capacity factor, low-cost renewable power will enable the trillion dollar, zero carbon industries of tomorrow and green hydrogen will be one of those. We expect to deploy hundreds of megawatts of PEM electrolyzers by the middle of this decade as we help to lead the energy transition by thinking beyond the grid.”

The technical collaboration between the two companies will focus on directly pairing and tightly integrating renewable power with Electric Hydrogen’s advanced electrolysis system to enable higher efficiencies and lower capital costs.

“Electric Hydrogen was founded to bring infrastructure scale renewable hydrogen production equipment to market,” mentions Raffi Garabedian, CEO of Electric Hydrogen. “Our proprietary technology platform spans from catalyst to the systems architecture to achieve the lowest overall cost of green hydrogen production from renewable power. We’re thrilled to be working with Intersect Power to help support their innovative and ambitious vision.”