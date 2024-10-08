Hyzon Starts Production of Single-Stack 200-kW Fuel Cell System

Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Hyzon has begun production of its single-stack 200-kW fuel cell system (FCS) in Bolingbrook, Illinois. This enables Hyzon to manufacture standardized FCSs at volume for commercial sale, further accelerating the decarbonization of heavy-duty industries.

“We are excited to announce the start of production (SOP) of our single-stack 200-kW fuel cell system on National Hydrogen Fuel Cell Day,” says Parker Meeks, Hyzon CEO. “Our Bolingbrook facility is one of the largest fully integrated fuel cell systems production facilities in the United States and the only 200-kW single-stack fuel system to be launched into serial production, a significant step for zero emission technology manufacturing in the U.S.

“This milestone also represents another inflection point in our mission to decarbonize heavy-duty industries,” adds Meeks. “By standardizing and scaling up production, we can provide more customers with the high-performance, zero-emission solutions they need to meet their sustainability goals. As we mark this achievement on a day that celebrates the potential of hydrogen fuel cell technology, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

At SOP, all necessary conditions for full-scale manufacturing have been met, allowing Hyzon to transition from building prototypes to producing standardized units. Fully integrated manufacturing is a key element to Hyzon’s manufacturing strategy, enabling rapid product development, customer responsiveness and high power. The firm is integrated down to the design and production of its Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA), the core component of a fuel cell and FCS.

According to Dr. Bappa Banerjee, Hyzon’s chief operating officer, the declaration of the SOP validates Hyzon’s ability to produce 700 fuel cell systems per year over a three-shift operation.

“The systems pass through in-line quality gates that include laser and optical vision systems and go through rigorous end-of-line tests to confirm all performance requirements are met,” says Banerjee. “All of this is done to ensure the performance of our vehicles meet or exceed the performance of diesel trucks on routes that include long stretches of steep grades as has been demonstrated during our customer trials.”

Having successfully passed the ISO 9001 audit in September 2024, Hyzon expects to achieve formal ISO 9001 certification for its fuel cell manufacturing and design/R&D activities in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Hyzon also joins the nation in celebrating the tenth annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, which commemorates the versatility hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies offer the nation to reduce carbon emissions while generating domestic energy, decarbonize heavy industry, and drive economic growth and prosperity. National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is observed on October 8 (10-08), in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen: 1.008.