Hyzon Completes Successful Fuel Cell EV Trial with IMC Logistics

Hyzon has completed a successful trial of its Class 8 200-kW fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) with container drayage company IMC Logistics. The two-week trial is the latest in a series of assessments across Hyzon’s Class 8 200-kW and refuse FCEV truck platforms, all of which have been deemed successful to date.

“The success of this trial with IMC is in line with the impressive outcomes we’ve seen across the other trials of our Class 8 200-kW fuel cell electric vehicle truck,” says Hyzon CEO Parker Meeks. “These consistent outcomes reinforce our confidence as we move toward full commercial activation, marking an exciting step forward in deploying hydrogen fuel cell solutions at scale.”

IMC Logistics tested the Hyzon truck throughout the local Houston market, driving more than 1,000 miles in the two-week trial. IMC’s trial is a proactive step in exploring hydrogen fuel cell performance in its fleet in Texas.

“We put the truck through a rigorous trial, and it performed well, with positive feedback from drivers,” says Will Connell, IMC Logistics Gulf Region president. “Our company already has the largest deployment of hydrogen vehicles in the nation, and in support of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, IMC is eager to review new technologies that would enable us to expand where we can service our customers with environmentally friendly solutions for their supply chain.”

Including the IMC test, Hyzon has completed eight trials, all deemed successful, of its 200-kW Class 8 and refuse truck platforms since July 2024, moving to commercial activation as trials complete. The company’s ongoing program has more than 20 large fleet trials across both truck platforms planned through February 2025.