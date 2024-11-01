Hyundai Introduces INITIUM Concept for Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept during its “Clearly Committed” event held at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang in Seoul, South Korea.

A Latin word meaning “beginning” or “first,” INITIUM provides a preview of a new production FCEV that Hyundai plans to unveil in the first half of 2025. The concept encapsulates the company’s 27 years of hydrogen technology development and reflects its commitment to achieving a sustainable hydrogen society.

“Hyundai Motor’s clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore fair energy source for everyone,” says Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai. “We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything and everywhere. We invite you to join us on this journey.”

Hyundai launched its HTWO hydrogen value chain business brand earlier in 2024 at CES 2024, highlighting how Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is focusing the group’s efforts on hydrogen energy.

Unveiling its vision for HTWO Grid — an end-to-end hydrogen energy solution that spans production, storage, transportation and utilization — Chung expressed the group’s commitment to actively participate in the development of a hydrogen society and underscored the group’s capabilities to achieve this goal.

Hyundai hosted a Hydrogen Heritage Talk session, showcasing its 27-year history of FCEV development. The panel talk between executives allowed visitors to experience and engage with Hyundai’s dedication to the development of FCEVs.

For the new millennium, Hyundai began its Mercury Project, aimed at bridging ground to industry leaders; and the Polaris Project, which focused on the independent development of the company’s core fuel cell stack technology.

In 2005, Hyundai established its Mabuk Environmental Technology R&D Center, accelerating the development of hydrogen FCEVs. At the time, Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung encouraged researchers at the facility to push boundaries, empowering them to pursue engineering challenges.

“You can never make something great by creating it just once,” says the honorary chairman. “Don’t worry about budget; let young engineers try making every type of car they dream of. There’s no need to save money by developing the same car 100 times over. It’s fine if all 100 models are completely different to each other.”