Hyundai Expands Partnership with the U.S. to Support Fuel Cell Technologies

Hyundai Motor Co. says it has expanded its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and its support of the DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program.

Hyundai’s commitment aims to increase technical collaboration to better understand challenges and to collect and publish independently validated data from demonstrating fuel cell technologies and hydrogen infrastructure under actual operating conditions.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai will provide the DOE with five NEXO fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) for use in various regions of the country including Washington, D.C., to help advance research and development of fuel cell technologies. Data from the vehicles and infrastructure will be collected, analyzed and published to identify additional research needs in key areas such as durability, performance and reliability. Activities will also help support training and workforce development programs.

“Hyundai Motor is proud to partner with and support the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program as part of our commitment in supporting the transition to clean energy,” says Euisun Chung, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group.

“With the potential for application across multiple industries, we firmly believe that hydrogen fuel cells are necessary for a sustainable future. We are delighted that our technologies can help the DOE as it continues to explore the future potential of hydrogen,” he adds.

Hyundai provided its first NEXO SUV to the DOE in 2019. The additional five vehicles will support the department through the work to accelerate the progress of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across a diverse range of applications. This will include work with partners such as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, as well as other agencies and stakeholders.

Hyundai and the U.S.’s cooperation in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies dates back to 2004, when the South Korean automotive corporation and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. offered 33 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the DOE’s “Controlled Hydrogen Fleet and Infrastructure Demonstration and Validation Project.” From 2012 to 2017, Hyundai took part in this fuel cell vehicle confirmation program, which was launched to help validate the performance of emerging hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

This partnership, along with other collaborations with global industry partners, will help address technical barriers and enable progress in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across applications and sectors.

Photo: Euisun Chung and Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes expand the partnership between Hyundai Motor Co. and the DOE.