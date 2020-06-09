HyNet Places Purchase Order for Hydrogen Fueling Stations

Nel Korea Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Nel ASA, has received a purchase order from Hydrogen Energy Network Co. Ltd. (HyNet) for three additional H2Station hydrogen fueling stations in Korea.

“We are happy to receive the purchase orders for three additional hydrogen fueling stations. It is another milestone after we went operational with our first H2Station in Chungbuk province last week,” says Yong-Kyu Lee, sales director at Nel Korea.

The value of the purchase order is around €4 million. HyNet is a special purpose company established to roll out 100 hydrogen fueling stations in Korea by 2022, as part of the national ambition in Korea to have more than 300 stations operational by the same year.

Nel ASA’s hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long-range as fossil-fueled vehicles – without the emissions.

Photo: Nel ASA’s H2Station hydrogen fueling station