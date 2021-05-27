Hyliion Touts Successful CNG Truck Loan Program

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a company that specializes in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, says it has received positive initial results from a truck loan program launched in conjunction with NW Natural, an Oregon-based natural gas provider, which featured Hyliion’s hybrid compressed natural gas (CNG) solution.

As part of the program, Hyliion collaborated with NW Natural to equip a Freightliner Cascadia day cab with their Hybrid CNG solution, a self-charging powertrain that boosts performance by adding up to 120 horsepower to a Class 8 semi-truck – enough power to allow the vehicle to perform more like a diesel truck.

The Hybrid CNG truck was loaned to three Oregon-area fleet operators – Baker Rock Resources, Tillamook County Creamery Association and Calportland – over a three-week trial period. Each participant reported that the Hyliion Hybrid solution delivered more power, greater sustainability and improved operating costs.

“Testing our technology in partnership with reputable fleet operators – and under real-world conditions – is essential as we strive to meet the needs of our customers as they seek better performing and more sustainable transportation solutions,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “We were pleased to learn that all three fleet operators deemed Hyliion’s Hybrid truck a compelling solution for their fleets.”

Performance highlights from the truck loan program include:

Baker Rock Resources hauled full loads of construction and landscaping materials up steep inclines with ample power.

Tillamook County Creamery Association drivers crossed the Oregon Coast Range on a winding two-lane highway, easily hauling heavy loads.

CalPortland’s transportation team concluded that the Hyliion Hybrid CNG-equipped truck is easy to operate, with the potential to significantly lower the fleet’s carbon footprint.

“Our business is committed to stewardship, and we’re constantly looking at ways to reduce our environmental impact and improve efficiency – including our fleet of 16 trucks,” says Jocelyn Bridson, director of environment and community impact at Tillamook. “Being able to test a CNG-electric hybrid truck helped us see firsthand that the technology available today performs well on our distribution routes, with enough power to get over mountain passes, and was straightforward for our drivers. As a result of this trial, we are assessing the potential to replace our diesel trucks with Hyliion’s natural gas vehicles.”