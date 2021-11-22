Hydrogen Leadership Summit Focuses on Energy Resiliency Solution Policies

Organizers have announced the launch of the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit, a new event created to inform policymakers about the critical role hydrogen can play to accelerate California’s decarbonization efforts. The summit will stimulate policy discussion and action to help drive the production, storage and use of renewable hydrogen. The in-person event will be held January 31-February 1, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand in Sacramento, Calif.

The event is organized by the state’s largest and most diverse hydrogen trade association, the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) and clean technology consulting firm, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). The summit will present information from industry and government leaders on what policies can promote the economy-wide use of renewable hydrogen across all sectors to help the state reach its decarbonization, air quality, energy resilience and sustainable economic development goals.

“Hydrogen is an incredibly versatile fuel that provides a solution for zero-emission long-range, light and heavy-duty transportation, including transit, long-term energy storage, decarbonization of heavy industries and enables a continued expansion of our renewable generation assets,” says Lauren Skiver, CHBC’s board chair. “Industry pioneers are ready with commercial solutions, but good policy is critical if California wants to maintain its lead on hydrogen and meet our decarbonization goals.”

The event will also allow for in-person networking of legislative and administrative policymakers with businesses, universities and experts from various industries.

“Hydrogen is ideally suited to fill crucial gaps that are becoming increasingly glaring in our region’s approach to climate protection, air quality improvement and energy reliability,” states Cliff Gladstein, founding president of GNA. “California is not on pace to meet decarbonization goals, but this event sets the stage for policy solutions in 2022 that position hydrogen to help get us back on track.”