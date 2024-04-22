HVS Begins Manufacturing Attribute Prototypes at Silverstone Facility in UK

Glasgow, Scotland-based manufacturer HVS (Hydrogen Vehicle Systems) has started prototype manufacturing at a specialist build facility in Silverstone, Northamptonshire. There, HVS will be building several Attribute Prototype (AP) test vehicles as part of its vehicle development program as the company moves closer to series production of its hydrogen fuel cell HGV.

Fablink’s 18,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility offers HVS complete build capabilities encompassing quality assurance, logistics, a toolroom and office amenities. HVS and Fablink are embarking on a long-term partnership, with Fablink manufacturing cab structures, chassis and power towers along with providing assembly services. The build is underway with additional support of manufacturing service partner HSSMI.

“We have embarked on another exciting new chapter for HVS,” says Lisa-Marie Cunningham, HVS interim chief operating officer. “The Fablink team and facility provides us with the space, all the equipment and expertise essential for our build operations. This next project phase in Silverstone, home of automotive excellence, combined with the support of our exceptional team and manufacturing partners, positions us perfectly to successfully deliver our prototype program.”

“Fablink prides itself in offering a depth of engineering and technical capability alongside strong competencies in design, tooling and prototyping,” adds Lindsay Watson, Fablink chief technical officer. “It is therefore a pleasure to be working with HVS on this landmark build project where we can share engineering excellence.”

HVS has completed the initial build of the first prototype rig at the Silverstone site, which will shortly be dispatched to UTAC Leyland for the initial rig testing. The construction of several other APs is now underway. Each unit will be used to test specific attributes of the truck design, from strength and durability to the range and efficiency of the vehicle. Series production is scheduled to start mid-decade.