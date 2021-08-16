Howden Supplies Hydrogen Compressors to Chinese Refueling Station

Howden, a provider of air and gas handling products, has supplied three hydrogen compressors for use in a hydrogen refueling station (HRS) for Hypower: the Beijing Daxing HRS in China.

The Daxing HRS has the capacity to produce 4.8 tonnes per day of hydrogen and refuel up to 600 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including large vehicles such as trucks and buses. The Daxing HRS is part of the 200,000 square-meter Beijing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone.

“The Howden team is proud to be part of a project which supports the world’s largest hydrogen refueling station,” comments Salah Mahdy, Howden’s global director of environmental hydrogen. “The project demonstrates Howden’s strengths in quality, reliability, reputation for excellence in customer service and our leadership in the hydrogen compression market. We bring our hydrogen compression expertise of over 100 years to this growing sustainable fuel market and are pleased to support production of carbon-neutral fuels from renewable energy.”