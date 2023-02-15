Hexagon Purus to Continue Providing Fuel Cylinders for Xcelsior CHARGE H2

New Flyer says it has again selected Hexagon Purus as the supplier of Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders for its fuel cell electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE H2.

The cylinders will be produced at Hexagon Purus’ newly opened facility in Westminister, Md.

“Hexagon Purus has been a long-term partner, and we are happy to continue offering hydrogen fuel cell-electric vehicles that deliver extended range, faster fill times and strong performance, from beginning to end of life,” says David White, EVP, supply management, for New Flyer parent company NFI.

“Hexagon Purus and New Flyer have been working closely together since 2015, and we are proud to be part of New Flyer’s effort in decarbonizing transit bus operations in North America,” says Jim Harris, vice president of North America hydrogen storage operations.

Hexagon Purus has delivered hydrogen cylinders for more than 80 New Flyer hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses since 2020.

Delivery of the new cylinders is scheduled from Q2 2023 to Q1 2024.