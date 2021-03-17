Hexagon Agility Secures Fuel Systems Order from CNG-Powered Fleet

Hexagon Agility, a provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation applications, has received an order from a global automotive maker to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for its heavy-duty fleet, one of the largest CNG-powered fleets in the U.S. The order represents an estimated total value of $6.5 million.

The first pilot truck will be completed in March and the remaining units will be delivered throughout the second and third quarters.

“We are pleased to support this global automotive maker in further leveraging CNG heavy-duty trucks as part of its fleet expansion,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility.

Natural gas emits approximately 27% less carbon dioxide when compared to diesel fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And while electric-powered motors may be viable for passenger cars, CNG and renewable natural gas (RNG) make more sense for heavy-duty trucks. The technology is proven and available right now, there is plenty of supply and over 1,000 CNG fueling stations today across the U.S. – and this number is growing.

Hexagon Agility’s ProCab unit is a high-capacity, light-weight system that allows trucks to store enough fuel for over 700 miles of driving range without compromising payload. This is more than the average 605 – 650 miles a driver can do in a typical 11-hour driving shift.

Trucks featuring Hexagon Agility’s CNG fuel systems can interchangeably use conventional natural gas or RNG. The latter is a non-fossil fuel produced from organic sources including landfills and wastewater treatment plants. Some forms of RNG, such as that produced from dairy waste, can even have a carbon-negative effect.

Photo: Andrew Griffiths, chief financial officer of Hexagon Agility