Hexagon Agility Secures Additional CNG Truck Order

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Hexagon Agility has received its fourth set of orders this year under this agreement, which represent an estimated value of $12.1 million. Collectively, the orders placed this year represent an estimated total value of $31.5 million.

“The coronavirus pandemic caused delivery activity to surge in 2020 and 2021 – increasing the demand for commercial delivery vehicles,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “We see transportation companies rising to the challenge and actively reducing emissions today by replacing aging fleets with renewable natural gas (RNG) and CNG-fueled trucks. Making the change from diesel to RNG essentially doubles the positive effect – reducing the environmental damage caused by diesel emissions and methane from waste.”

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the second quarter.

Photo: Hexagon Agility’s ProCab CNG fuel system