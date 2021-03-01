Hexagon Agility Delivers First CNG Fuel Systems Order to Logisitics Customer

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, a global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The first order received related to this customer in 2021 represents an estimated total value of $6.8 million.

As a low carbon fuel, CNG can result in reductions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to diesel of over 20% when using conventional natural gas – or 90% or more when using renewable natural gas (RNG) produced from landfills, dairy farms and other biosources.

“We are proud to be a preferred supplier to this global customer as they demonstrate their commitment to clean fuel,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “CNG and RNG play an important role in the future of commercial trucking. Sustainable fleets are at an inflection point and it makes both environmental and economic sense to deploy natural gas trucks right now. The low cost and maturity of the technology make it possible to do so at a large scale.”

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the second quarter.

Photo: Seung Baik