HAM Group Opens New Terrassa CNG Service Station

HAM Group, a company that specializes in the design, construction and operation of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) mobile stations, has opened a CNG service station in Terrassa, Spain, next to the N-150 and close to the C-16 and C-58, an important access to Barcelona from the northwest.

HAM Terrassa offers its customers a double CNG dispenser for cars, light-duty vehicles and trucks, and is open 24/7 throughout the year. Payment can be made with any debit or credit card, in addition to the HAM card for professionals, used by freelancers and companies.

CNG is a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and fine particles that affect air quality. In addition, vehicles that use CNG produce 50% less noise and vibrations and save customers 30-50% on refueling costs.

Vehicles that use CNG have the DGT ECO label, which allows free access to city centers during periods of high pollution, as well as tax incentives and discounts in regulated parking areas and tolls, depending on the community.

With the opening of this new vehicular natural gas service station, HAM continues with its commitment to sustainable mobility, expanding its network of service stations – which currently is made up of more than 80 service stations – located on the main transport routes in Spain, France, Belgium, Holland and Italy.