Greenlane Renewables Producing RNG from California Farm Waste

Greenlane Renewables Inc., a global provider of biogas upgrading systems, says it will begin immediate order fulfillment against the $2.6 million contract that was announced as part of the $21 million in contract wins for a dairy farm cluster in California on June 29, 2020. Order fulfillment against the first contract began immediately upon signing last June. The name of the supermajor involved in the project is not disclosed at this time.

The project will use Greenlane’s Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading systems to create renewable natural gas (RNG) at a multi-location dairy farm cluster located in California through anaerobic digestion of the farm waste stream. The RNG will be supplied as fuel for the U.S. transportation sector.

“Greenlane’s biogas upgrading systems have been a feature installation on a project delivering RNG to the transportation sector,” says Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “The project showcases the importance of carbon-negative RNG generated from dairy farm waste as a transportation fuel available today in the fight against climate change.”

Greenlane says its ability to provide a portfolio of biogas upgrading technologies is attractive for companies looking to build a portfolio of RNG projects that inherently have differences in size, feedstock composition and pipeline injection requirements. The company offers multiple core technologies – water wash, PSA and membrane separation – to remove trace impurities from the biogas stream and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane to create a clean, high-purity low-carbon RNG.