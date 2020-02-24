Green Transportation Summit & Expo to Host Alternative Fuels Workshops and Certifications

For fleet professionals in the clean fuels industry, the 2020 Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE), taking place April 13 – 15, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash., offers fleet technician training and educational opportunities with informational sessions and seminars tailored to fleets and clean transportation stakeholders from the Pacific Northwest and across the country.

This year, GTSE is offering an array of pre-conference workshops and courses. The GTSE and the Renewable Hydrogen Alliance (RHA) have partnered up to offer the all-day Renewable Power to Clean Fuels Symposium on April 13, 2020, to discuss renewable hydrogen-related technologies, policy, commercial development and roles in decarbonizing the energy sector. The Clean Fuels Symposium can be attended as a stand-alone event or purchased along with a full conference GTSE ticket for an additional fee.

The event is being held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center located at 1500 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402.

For technicians, instructors and students GTSE is offering a workshop entitled Method to Create an SAE Certification for Technicians Working with High Voltage and High-Pressure Systems. This hands-on, half-day workshop will cover advanced vehicle high voltage and high-pressure technician standards, training and national certifications, standards for autonomous vehicle systems, and identification of funding opportunities.

For those interested in transitioning fleets to electric, GTSE also offers a full day Pathways to Electrification Workshop, where attendees will learn from industry experts and veteran fleet managers about important policy topics, factoring in disadvantaged communities, and considerations for supporting infrastructure. This workshop will feature representatives from transit fleets who will share their experiences in introducing electric buses into their fleets, a look into Women of Electric Vehicles, and a series of short tech talks by nationwide fleet experts.

Another addition to the 2020 GTSE pre-conference program is the DERA Grant 101 & Alternative Fuels 101 Workshop, which will provide an overview of all aspects of the alternative fuel industry, followed by an overview of DERA grants and rebates, including considerations for tribal and state applicants and the inclusion of VW settlement funds in DERA grants, with examples of successful projects presented by past grantees.

Pre-registration pricing is available through March 27. Ticket prices range from $50 – $399 and can be purchased here.

For additional information on the program, speakers and workshops, click here.