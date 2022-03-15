GNA Secures Grants and Funding in Excess of $1 Billion for Transportation Clients

The sum of public agency grants and funding Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) has secured on behalf of clients has surpassed $1 billion, representing more than 500 individual funding awards that have helped transportation stakeholders successfully transition commercial transportation to low- and zero-emission technologies.

These funding awards have directly supported client deployments of more than 8,400 clean medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, several hundred clean fuel and electric charging stations, and other innovative clean transportation projects. Included in the milestone is $50 million in monetized credits to clients via California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program.

In reaching this milestone, GNA has maintained a 90% success rate on grant applications. In addition to routinely developing and submitting successful applications, GNA’s Funding 360 program informs clients by tracking and reporting on new grant opportunities across North America.

“Our partners – the progressive fleets, vehicle manufacturers, and public agencies – are a huge part of this success, and this milestone represents the progress we are making together to transform transportation,” says Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA. “Grant funding, including new funding streams created by expanding LCFS programs and the federal infrastructure bill, will continue to rapidly grow the advanced transportation market for the foreseeable future. GNA looks forward to continuing to support our clients in maximizing the financial benefits of advanced vehicles and clean fuels.”

As an example, Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), a South Coast Air Quality Management District led a project to deploy 100 battery-electric Class 8 Freightliner and Volvo trucks with NFI and Schneider in Southern California, benefitting disadvantaged communities and serving as a replicable model for other large-scale, zero-emission fleets.

Frito-Lay’s initiative replaced the use of all diesel-powered freight equipment with near zero emission tractors using low-carbon renewable natural gas fuel, and an array of on and off-road zero-emission technologies at one of its largest manufacturing facilities in Modesto, Calif.

“It is immensely rewarding to work with our clients to secure initial research grants, and then ramp up to full implementation with grants for deployment,” states Karen Mann, GNA’s partner and senior vice president of programs. “By paying attention to economic viability and technical feasibility of projects, we craft an impactful and achievable grant application, and help our clients define market direction for clean transportation.”