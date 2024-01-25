GM, Honda Joint Venture FCSM Starts Producing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems

In a pivotal moment in the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell systems, GM and Honda have started production at their 50-50 joint venture production facility, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC (FCSM). This facility is the first large-scale manufacturing joint venture to build fuel cells.

FCSM was established in Brownstown, Mich., in January 2017 based on a joint investment of $85 million. The 70,000-square-foot facility has already created 80 jobs. The hydrogen power solutions built at FCSM will be used by both companies in various product applications and business ventures.

“This is a historic day for the industry as GM and Honda are the first full fuel cell system manufacturing joint venture to begin volume production of fuel cells for transportation and beyond,” says Suheb Haq, FCSM president. “We begin the process with raw materials for membrane and electrode all the way through completed systems. Ongoing investment and commitment by both companies is driving our success at FCSM. This commitment aligns with our mission of making high-quality, durable and affordable hydrogen fuel cell systems for a wide range of applications and customers.”

“We integrated the strengths of Honda and GM to create the most capable production system at this joint venture,” adds Tetsuo Suzuki, vice president of FCSM. “We brought a mass production mindset with attention to detail and a focus on high quality, and now we are ready to meet the needs of the customers for the future applications of fuel cell technology and the beginning of the hydrogen era.”

Honda and GM engineers began work in 2013 on the co-development of the next-generation fuel cell system. In addition to advancing fuel cell system performance, GM and Honda collaborated to achieve double the durability of the 2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell by using corrosion-resistant materials and improving low-temperature operation.

Together, the two companies also focused on lowering development and manufacturing costs by leveraging economies of scale, advancing the cell design, simplifying supporting auxiliary equipment, utilizing common sourcing and reducing the use of costly precious metals. Through this collaboration, the new fuel cell systems will be one-third less expensive to make compared with the fuel cell system in the 2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell.

Significant efforts have also been made at FCSM to ensure the highest levels of quality while improving manufacturing productivity. The venture incorporates many first-of-their-kind methods for automating membrane-electrode-assembly production and fuel cell stack assembly.

Both the GM and Honda engineering teams and the companies’ relevant intellectual property and expertise have been integrated at FCSM to create affordable, commercially viable hydrogen fuel cell systems.