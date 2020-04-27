Global Hydrogen Launches New Fuel Cell Standards Website

The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) has launched the centralized, global tracker of hydrogen and fuel cell regulations, codes and standards, FuelCellStandards.com, is live and publicly available to all U.S. and international stakeholders in the hydrogen and fuel cells community.

FuelCellStandards.com tracks the world-wide development of hundreds of industry standards with an easily searchable breakdown by application and region of origin. The website provides a detailed overview of each code, standard and regulation, including information on current status, scope of the regulatory item, as well as contact details or committee information where applicable.

The FuelCellStandards.com webpage has been launched through collaboration between FCHEA, the website’s editor Kelvin Hecht, and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“Providing the important regulatory information available through FuelCellStandards.com is integral to advancing coordination and harmonization of effort across countries and between organizations, industry and governments,” says Morry Markowitz, president of FCHEA.

“FCHEA is proud to have a role in ensuring that these codes, standards and regulations are made publicly available for all to access and use,” adds Markowitz.

In addition to maintaining FuelCellStandards.com, FCHEA also publishes the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Safety Report, a bi-monthly update detailing the latest developments in U.S. and international hydrogen and fuel cell codes, standards and safety.

The Safety Report and other technical resources are available online, here.