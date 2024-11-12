GHD Initiates Project with NRCan to Support Canada’s Net-Zero Fleet Goals

Global professional services company GHD has launched a strategic project with Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) to deliver analytical solutions for fleet decarbonization in alignment with Canada’s Greening Government Strategy.

GHD will support NRCan in planning the transition of 40,000 Canadian federal fleet vehicles to zero-emission vehicles. The transition of the vehicles is supported through ZEVO (Zero Emissions Vehicle Optimization), GHD’s proprietary, optimization-focused platform that transforms operational data into various decarbonization timeline scenarios providing the associated financial, environmental, utilities, operational and energy analysis for each scenario.

Encompassing vehicles from various federal agencies, the fleet represents an opportunity to drive Canada’s sustainability commitments forward. Analytics from GHD ZEVO will assess key data such as vehicle utilization, idle times, fuel consumption and duty cycles. This will help structure an actionable plan that will enable the federal agencies to make informed decisions on fleet right-sizing and ZEV adoption.

“Being involved in such a proactive and impactful government program that has many positive impacts is very rewarding,” says Rippan Bhattacharjee, GHD Fleet Decarbonization leader, GHD Advisory. “By empowering the government of Canada with actionable, data-driven insights using ZEVO, we are supporting the transition to a greener, more sustainable federal fleet. This project underscores GHD’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for a net-zero future, aligning with both our company’s mission and the national goals for a sustainable Canada.”

“Supporting the government of Canada’s mission to achieve a net-zero fleet represents a powerful step forward in global sustainability efforts,” adds Martin Gavin, Canadian Federal Sector leader at GHD. “Our role in supporting this transition reinforces our commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. By bringing our data-driven approach to fleet decarbonization, we’re not only contributing to Canada’s climate goals but also setting a benchmark for government fleets worldwide in the transition to zero emissions.”