German City Orders 10 Urbino Hydrogen Buses from Solaris

Solaris Bus & Coach will deliver 10 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses to the German city of Düsseldorf. The buses have been ordered by the German carrier Rheinbahn Düsseldorf to be delivered in 2025.

These hydrogen buses on order will help boost sustainable transport in Düsseldorf, which has set itself the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2035. The city has been implementing its strategy by adding both battery-electric and hydrogen-powered units to its urban fleet. The ordered buses will be powered by green hydrogen, produced exclusively using renewable electricity.

“Solaris has been continuously promoting sustainable transport by offering the widest range of zero-emission vehicles,” says Olivier Michard, member of the Solaris Management Board for Sales and Marketing. “Our partnership with Düsseldorf dates back to 2005, and it has included, among other things, purchases of electric buses. I am very pleased that our hydrogen buses will also serve the residents of Düsseldorf as part of its municipal public transport as soon as next year.”

The 12-meter hydrogen buses will feature a technologically advanced 70 kW Ballard hydrogen fuel cell, which will be supported by Solaris High Power batteries. The buses will also be equipped with a wide range of systems compliant with GSR2 requirements, which will provide passengers and drivers with high levels of safety.

Over the past few months, Solaris has landed new orders from Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne, Duisburg and Gross Gerau, among other German towns and cities. The total number of Solaris hydrogen-powered buses, supplied or ordered so far, has already exceeded 700 units.

