Fortistar, NRSWA Partner on Methane-Converting RNG Facility

Fortistar, a privately-owned investment firm that acquires companies and projects that address global environmental challenges, and the New River Solid Waste Association (NRSWA) in Raiford, Fla., have partnered to construct a facility that will capture and convert approximately 1,900 dekatherms per day of landfill methane to renewable natural gas (RNG).

“As an investment firm that’s focused on implementing more decarbonization solutions across the country, funding and supporting this renewable energy project in Florida was an easy decision,” says Mark Comora, president of Fortistar. “Creating fuel for transportation is a solution available today to significantly decrease human-related greenhouse gas emissions. NRSWA maintains an excellent reputation in waste management in Florida and we’re looking forward to working with them to capture greenhouse gases, displace diesel trucks and produce cleaner fuel for a more sustainable future.”

The project, formally known as the New River RNG Project, will collect naturally occurring methane from the NRSWA municipal solid waste landfill, convert it to RNG and use it to fuel natural gas vehicles via TruStar Energy, a Fortistar portfolio company. At full output, the New River facility will extract 2,500 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas and produce 5.1 million gas gallon equivalents (GGE) of RNG per year. SCS Engineers, a California-based environmental consulting and construction firm, will build the facility under an engineering, procure and construction (EPC) contract, which will create approximately 35 to 40 construction jobs.

This New River Landfill RNG Project advances an aggressive renewable fuels growth strategy at Fortistar aimed at helping businesses and public agencies dramatically reduce GHG emissions with a cost-effective and proven solution today. The project is the fifth of 12 new Fortistar RNG projects requiring nearly $500 million of new capital investment, which are all expected to enter construction over the next year. When completed, these new projects will help produce 120 million GGE of RNG and reduce U.S. transportation emissions by 2 million metric tons of CO2 annually, which is the equivalent of taking approximately 434,782 passenger cars off the road.

The New River RNG project includes the construction of a new facility that will utilize advanced, patented technology to treat landfill gas by removing carbon dioxide and other components to purify the gas and produce pipeline quality RNG. The process includes proprietary membranes provided by Air Liquide, a multinational company that specializes in gases, technologies and services for industry and health.

