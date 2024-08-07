Ford Police Interceptor Utility Bolsters Law Enforcement, Includes Hybrid Option

Ford Pro’s new 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility (PIU) with hybrid powertrain option is shipping to police agencies across the U.S.

The PIU continues to set the bar for pursuit-rated law enforcement vehicles with a standard hybrid powertrain option. This hybrid system powers onboard equipment even when the gasoline engine is off, contributing to a potential savings of up to 838 gallons of fuel per year. That translates to projected cost reductions of approximately $17,500 over a six-year ownership term with gas at $3.50 per gallon.

“Officers often have long idle times when on patrol, so the hybrid powertrain is a popular choice,” says Lindsey Bertino, Ford Pro Police Vehicle marketing manager. “We’ve also standardized popular features like the Police Perimeter Alert for more situational awareness and new officer safety features simplifying the ordering process for fleet managers.”

The PIU was designed and tested to pass the Ford 75-mph rear-impact crash test goals to help keep officers safe on the highways, earning the vehicle’s pursuit-rated, pursuit-tested distinction.

The 2025 PIU comes standard with features designed to help ensure officer safety and productivity. The Police Perimeter Alert system detects moving threats around the vehicle, automatically activating the rear camera, sounding a chime, rolling up windows and locking the doors, so officers can monitor their surroundings at different sensitivity levels and complete tasks inside the vehicle. When officers must exit the vehicle quickly, Police Engine Idle lets officers lock the vehicle and take the keys with them but allows the engine to remain running to power the onboard equipment.

Available ballistic panels can be added to the front door panels that provide Level III+ or IV+ protection. Level III+ can help resist many handgun and non-armor-piercing bullets up to .30 caliber, while level IV+ panels provide protection against up to .30-caliber armor-piercing rifle ammunition.

Departments can choose from three powertrain options to fit the needs of their community, beat and budget.

3.3-liter direct-injected V6 with hybrid system (AWD): 318 horsepower and 322 lb.-ft. of torque.

3.3L V6 gas engine (AWD):285 horsepower, 260 lbs. ft. of torque.

3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine (AWD): 400 horsepower and 415 lbs. ft. of torque.

The 2025 PIU comes also standard with a different kind of backup: a Ford modem, with the option to subscribe to Ford Pro Telematics. This service provides real-time vehicle data on vehicle performance and service needs to help agency fleet managers anticipate and plan maintenance, helping increase uptime and productivity.