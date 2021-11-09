Foothill Transit Orders Additional New Flyer Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses

New Flyer of America Inc. has received an additional contract from Foothill Transit for 13 zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds.

This is in addition to Foothill Transit’s initial order of 20 fuel cell-electric buses, announced in October. Foothill Transit is based in West Covina, Calif., operating a large fleet of electric buses and providing fixed-route service in the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys.

“The zero-emission momentum created by Foothill Transit is undeniable, and we are proudly enabling the agency’s pursuit of sustainability through our long-range hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “This is yet another example of the robust approach needed to deploy zero-emission mobility at scale and entrenches NFI’s leadership in EVs and infrastructure that make it happen. With over 400 vehicles delivered or on order with Foothill Transit, we look forward to expanding the carbon-free footprint in California as we create more livable communities together.”

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2 orders are in addition to two of NFI’s Alexander Dennis E500 battery-electric double deck buses recently delivered to Foothill Transit.

“Foothill Transit’s goal of launching a fully zero-emissions fleet isn’t possible without the innovative efforts of bus manufacturers like New Flyer,” comments Doran Barnes, CEO of Foothill Transit. “Adding hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to our fleet strengthens our ability to bring reliable and sustainable transportation to Los Angeles County.”

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2 is a battery-electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source and range extender, requiring only 6-20 minutes to refuel. Fuel cell-electric technology is fully zero-emission and a way to obtain extended-range operation similar to existing transit vehicles. Built on New Flyer’s Xcelsior platform, the Xcelsior CHARGE H2 can save 85 to 135 tons of greenhouse gas per year from tailpipe emissions compared to a diesel bus.

“Our Xcelsior CHARGE H2 buses, developed by leveraging years of experience producing hydrogen fuel cell buses, are a game changer for North American operators,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “These buses – which can travel up to 350 miles on a single refueling – not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but also deliver extended range, fast fill times, and no reduction in performance from beginning to end of life.”