Young Is Named President of Fontaine Modification

Jamil Young has been promoted to president of Fontaine Modification, a leading commercial truck modification provider. Young has held leadership roles with the company since 2009 and had served as president of Fontaine Modification Heavy Truck Operations since 2014.

Paul Kokalis wraps up more than 35 years at Fontaine Modification, including the past 10 years as president. He is moving to a strategic role at the Transportation Products Group of Marmon Holdings, parent company of Fontaine Modification. The Transportation Products Group includes more than 20 companies.

Fontaine has also restructured, combining what had been two separate business units — Heavy Truck Operations and Work Truck & EV Solutions — into a single focused company led by Young. Mike Randolph, previously president of the Work Truck & EV unit, is now vice president of sales and marketing for the combined organization.

“We are confident Jamil is the right person to lead Fontaine Modification to great heights in the future,” says Kokalis. “His technical knowledge, business acumen and extensive experience will serve our customers and employees well.”

Young joined Fontaine Modification as a senior operations manager in 2009 after holding engineering and marketing positions at GM, Panasonic Automotive Systems and Illinois Tool Works. He went on to serve as general manager of Fontaine’s Garland, Texas, modification center in 2010. He was promoted to vice president and general manager of southern region operations in 2011. In 2014, Young took the role as president of Heavy Truck Operations. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from FAMU/FSU College of Engineering in Florida.

Young will continue to be based at Fontaine’s headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. He and his family live in nearby Mooresville, N.C.